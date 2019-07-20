Community & Events

3rd Annual Taste of Korea features authentic and fusion dishes, entertainment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Korea is back for another year! Festival-goers can enjoy authentic and fusion Korean food, beverages, merchandise, cultural activities for all ages and traditional Korean performances. There will also be K-POP, B-BOY Battles and Taekwondo demonstrations on stage.

On Saturday, July 20th at 4pm, the Taste of Korea will commemorate Korean War Veterans during the opening ceremony.

Event Information: Taste of Korea Chicago Festival
When: Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st
Where: Old Orchard Shopping Center, West Lot (4999 Old Orchard Road, Skokie)
Admission: Free, $5 Suggested Donation
For more details, Click Here.

Recipe: Beefy Korean Rice Bowl

Marinade: Mix 1/4 cup of minced garlic, 1/4 cup of pear puree, 1/4 cup of sesame oil, 1/3 cup of rice wine, 1/2 cup of soy sauce, 2/3 cup of light brown sugar.

Pour over 1 pound of thinly sliced ribeye and massage marinade into meat. Refrigerate for 24 hours.

Sautee meat in skillet on medium high for 2-3 minutes until meat is fully cooked (meat can also be grilled).

Place about 1 1/2 cups of meat on a bed of Jasmine rice.

Served with pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro and jalapenos.

Dressed with sriracha garlic mayo and our sweet house sauce.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsskokiefestivalkorean warasian american
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot in separate lakefront shootings
Excessive Heat Warning continues for area Saturday
10-year-old boy missing from Garfield Park
Over 100 people honor homeless veteran who lived under Joliet bridge
Boy, 9, injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Jussie Smollett's attorneys argue against special prosecutor, want judge replaced
Show More
Man dies after falling off bike, onto Blue Line tracks: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Extreme heat continues Saturday
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Man accused of raping girl, 4, in McDonald's bathroom
Substation fires cause Wisconsin power outage on hottest day of year
More TOP STORIES News