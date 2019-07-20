3rd Annual Taste of Korea features authentic and fusion dishes, entertainment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Korea is back for another year! Festival-goers can enjoy authentic and fusion Korean food, beverages, merchandise, cultural activities for all ages and traditional Korean performances. There will also be K-POP, B-BOY Battles and Taekwondo demonstrations on stage.
On Saturday, July 20th at 4pm, the Taste of Korea will commemorate Korean War Veterans during the opening ceremony.
Event Information: Taste of Korea Chicago Festival
When: Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st
Where: Old Orchard Shopping Center, West Lot (4999 Old Orchard Road, Skokie)
Admission: Free, $5 Suggested Donation
Recipe: Beefy Korean Rice Bowl
Marinade: Mix 1/4 cup of minced garlic, 1/4 cup of pear puree, 1/4 cup of sesame oil, 1/3 cup of rice wine, 1/2 cup of soy sauce, 2/3 cup of light brown sugar.
Pour over 1 pound of thinly sliced ribeye and massage marinade into meat. Refrigerate for 24 hours.
Sautee meat in skillet on medium high for 2-3 minutes until meat is fully cooked (meat can also be grilled).
Place about 1 1/2 cups of meat on a bed of Jasmine rice.
Served with pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro and jalapenos.
Dressed with sriracha garlic mayo and our sweet house sauce.
