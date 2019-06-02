Community & Events

6th Annual Hyde Park Brew Fest features beer, cider from more than 50 breweries

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 6th Annual Hyde Park Brew Fest is happening in the heart of Downtown Hyde Park on June 1st & 2nd!

It's a growing street festival with great beers, ciders, food and music from the best DJs around the country.

For more information, visit https://hpbrewfest.com/

Event Information: Hyde Park Brew Fest

Date: June 1st - June 2nd

Hours: 12pm - 9am

Address: 53rd and Harper, Chicago

Admission: Free. Must purchase ticket to for tastings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohyde parkfestivalbeer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
43 shot, 6 fatally in violent Chicago weekend
2 killed in shooting, crash in Old Town
Sanders calls Trump 'racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'
Virginia Beach officials detail 'long gun battle' with shooter
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Delivery drivers being targeted in Fernwood armed robberies: police
Florida 911 calls: 'There's a gigantic alligator in my kitchen'
Show More
4 wounded, including 2 teens, in Austin shooting: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool and dry Sunday
Hammond church holds first service after vandalism
Overtime produces Illinois budget, construction, taxes
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in New York City
More TOP STORIES News