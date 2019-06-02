6th Annual Hyde Park Brew Fest features beer, cider from more than 50 breweries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 6th Annual Hyde Park Brew Fest is happening in the heart of Downtown Hyde Park on June 1st & 2nd!
It's a growing street festival with great beers, ciders, food and music from the best DJs around the country.
For more information, visit https://hpbrewfest.com/
Event Information: Hyde Park Brew Fest
Date: June 1st - June 2nd
Hours: 12pm - 9am
Address: 53rd and Harper, Chicago
Admission: Free. Must purchase ticket to for tastings.
