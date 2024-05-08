Steve Albini, who produced albums for Nirvana and the Pixies, has died, Chicago studio confirms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Steve Albini, who founded a recording studio in Chicago and produced albums for bands like Nirvana and the Pixies, has died, the studio confirmed Wednesday.

Albini founded Electrical Audio, located at 2621 W. Belmont Ave. in the city's Avondale neighborhood.

He was known for his naturalistic recording philosophy and meticulous analog working methods, his biography on the studio's site said.

It was not immediately clear what led to Albini's death or how old he was.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.