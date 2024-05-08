Passerby killed in 'street takeover' shooting in Gage Park, Chicago police searching for suspects

The family of Guillermo Caballero said he was driving home when he was caught in a Gage Park shooting during a 'street takeover' on Sunday.

The family of Guillermo Caballero said he was driving home when he was caught in a Gage Park shooting during a 'street takeover' on Sunday.

The family of Guillermo Caballero said he was driving home when he was caught in a Gage Park shooting during a 'street takeover' on Sunday.

The family of Guillermo Caballero said he was driving home when he was caught in a Gage Park shooting during a 'street takeover' on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old was killed after getting caught in a shooting on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened on Sunday, during a so-called "street takeover" at the intersection of 59th Street and Western Avenue around 3:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Guillermo Caballero, known as "Memito," was trying to get through the intersection when he was shot at multiple times by two gunman, police said.

RELATED | Driver killed at Gage Park street takeover may not have been a participant, alderperson says

His family now demanding justice.

"He was the whole sun itself," his cousin Elizabeth Caballero said. "When people were sick, when people were down, depressed, he was just like the fire to lift you up."

Elizabeth Caballero said Guillermo was heading home after spending time with friends when he was killed.

"Wrong place at the wrong time. Too young," she said.

Guillermo worked two jobs and was trying to save up money to get out of the city, his cousin told ABC7 Chicago.

Chicago police are asking anyone with pictures or videos from that "street takeover" on Sunday is asked to reach out to detectives.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood