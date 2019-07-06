CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 9th Annual 5K RUN! To End Homelessness takes place Saturday, July 13, at 8:30 a.m. at Chicago's beautiful Montrose Harbor.
The day includes a competitive or casual opportunity to participate in Chicago's largest 5K Run and Walk along the dazzling Chicago lakefront, and a FUN RUN for kids, 12 and under (free/pre-registration is required).
It is a must-do event for the summer! All are welcome: lone runners, whole families or work teams! Get active, have a great time and make a difference in the effort to end homelessness.
To register for the 5K RUN! To End Homelessness visit www.asafehaven.org/5k-run-to-end-homelessness/
A Safe Haven Foundation to hold 5K to end homelessness
