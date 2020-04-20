Community & Events

ABC 7 Connecting Communities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Welcome to ABC 7 Connecting Communities, where we are sharing important information on behalf of our community partners. This includes the great things that are happening when times are good, like events and uplifting stories. But we are also here for you providing information about our partners with links to critical resources you may need when times aren't so good.

Every day our partners are doing the important work of supporting the various needs of individuals and families from the youngest to the oldest, in a variety of languages, with cultural appreciation for our very diverse communities.

So please check back here for information anytime. And remember, if you have stories you would like to share please post them on social with #abc7chicago or by emailing: diana.palomar@abc.com.

A Safe Haven Foundation

Since 1994, A Safe Haven has become a top anchor organization in Chicago that helps over 5,000 homeless people of all ages and family make-ups a year get access to housing, treatment, education, job training, jobs and permanent housing.

A Safe Haven's flagship HQ houses 400 people and is among a network of 40 real estate developments that house transitional, supportive, affordable, senior and veteran housing. Recently, we added an isolation space for an additional 100 homeless announced at one of Mayor Lightfoot's press briefings.

During the COVID-19 crisis we are continuing to offer transitional semi-private and supportive housing accommodations, nutritious meals, and access to a full range of wrap around services including healthcare and behavioral healthcare both in person and tele services to non COVID-19, quarantine COVID-19 and positive COVID-19 homeless populations

To learn more please visit: www.asafehaven.org.

CASA of Cook County

CASA of Cook County is going strong and finding new ways to serve children in foster care despite the stay-at-home order.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cook County trains ordinary citizens and assigns them to children in the foster care system to advocate for their best interests in court, schools, and communities. CASA volunteers are sworn in by the court, assigned to the case of one child or set of siblings in protective custody, and work to ensure that they are protected from further abuse, receive needed services, and find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Children in protective custody are more at-risk than any other single demographic group of children, and these risks are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis. CASA's evidence-based, one-to-one advocacy has been shown to make a tremendous, positive impact on the children who are assigned a CASA volunteer.

CASA of Cook County currently serves more than 650 children, and all CASA volunteers continue to serve the children during the stay-at-home order. Donations to CASA of Cook County ensures that children in foster care remain safe and supported during the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more about our services and how to become a CASA volunteer: www.casacookcounty.org.

Erie Neighborhood House

Erie Neighborhood House is the oldest operating settlement house in Chicago - established 150 years ago in 1870 - and we offer the most comprehensive support immigrant and low-income families need to thrive. We empower the people we serve to build powerful communities through education, legal services, health programs and more. We operate in two locations in West Town and another in Little Village.

Erie House closed for in-person programming on March 17, but through our closure, we've continued to provide remote services for our participants. Those programs include legal phone consultations, mental health teletherapy, virtual tutoring for all ages, online nutrition classes, and more.

Metropolitan Family Services

Metropolitan Family Services empowers families to learn, earn, heal and thrive. Part mentor, part motivator, part advocate, since 1857 Metropolitan Family Services has been the engine of change that empowers Chicago-area families to reach their greatest potential and positively impact their communities. Metropolitan's services span education, economic stability, emotional wellness and empowerment/legal aid.

Metropolitan has multiple sites throughout metropolitan Chicago; most are currently closed due to COVID-19, but we continue to provide a variety of services virtually and by phone.

Categories of services we continue to provide via video and/or phone services:
  • Early learning

  • Counseling and mental health services

  • Senior counseling/support services

  • Domestic violence services

  • Tutoring/Educational services for students


    • For more information visit www.metrofamily.org or call 312-986-4105.

    Primo Center for Women and Children

    Primo Center is the largest provider of services and shelter for homeless children and their families in Chicago. Serving those most vulnerable, the Center's record of helping families gain independence far exceeds the national average.

    Administrative Offices and Interim Housing Program I
    6212 South Sangamon St.

    Chicago, IL 60621
    Admin Office: (773) 722 0544
    Interim Prog 1: (773) 379 1112

    Interim Housing Programs II and III
    1609 and 1615 S Homan Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60623
    T: (773) 379 1186

    Interim Housing Program IV
    8040 S Western Ave
    Chicago, IL 60620
    T: (773) 377 8333

    Permanent Supportive Housing
    4231 West Division St.
    Chicago, IL 60651
    T: (773) 698 6500

    The Primo Center provides housing and services that respond to trauma, creating a unique therapeutic community dedicated to helping families heal and grow and that includes:
  • permanent supportive housing and therapeutic shelter

  • trauma-informed mental health services

  • early childhood services--an early childhood center, evidence-based home visiting

  • integrated health care so that families' health needs are addressed comprehensively


    • The Faith Community of Saint Sabina

    Our Ark Youth Center continues to provide a safe haven for the children whose parents have no place for them to go. It is open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

    Ark Youth Center
    7800 South Racine Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60620
    773-483-4333

    Our Employment Resource Center is open. There are computers available for individuals to search for jobs as well as help for individuals seeking to file for unemployment.

    Employment Resource Center
    7825 South Racine
    Chicago, IL 60620
    773-783-3760

    Our Social Service Center is providing food each day to families in need. This has continually grown in numbers. We are now feeding more than 700 per week, plus fresh sandwiches twice a week to 4 senior buildings. The office is open Monday through Friday. We are in desperate need of more food.

    St. Sabina/Catholic Charities
    1120 West 79th Street
    Chicago, IL 60620
    773-846-3018

    Our church offices are open Monday through Friday 8 am to 4 pm to help serve people and guide them to different services.

    St. Sabina Church
    1210 West 78th Place
    Chicago, IL 60620
    773-483-4300

    YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

    The YWCA has limited access to its 14 sites and services to reduce spread of COVID-19. However, we are supporting the community through a variety of emergency resources like connecting essential workers with available child care. For information about available resources, please visit: https://ywcachicago.org/about/news/covid-19/.
