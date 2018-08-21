CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --The Les Turner ALS Foundation will host its annual ALS Walk for Life on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The 2-mile course winds along Chicago's lakefront and through iconic Solider Field. With approximately 7,000 participants, the ALS Walk for Life is Chicagoland's largest gathering of the ALS community. Emceed by ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz and Melissa McGurren of "Eric in the Morning" on 101.9FM THE MIX, the event will feature food, music, entertainment and children's activities.
Most participants walk as teams in honor of a loved one living with ALS or in memory of someone who has passed away from the disease. Since its inception in 2002, the ALS Walk for Life has raised approximately $13 million for the Chicagoland ALS community.
"We're proud of the community we've built over the last 40 years and look forward to the ALS Walk for Life each year where we gather with people living with ALS and their family members, donors, sponsors and volunteers, all of whom are part of the Les Turner ALS Foundation family," said Andrea Pauls Backman, CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation. "The funds raised through the event allow us to remain the leader in comprehensive ALS care in Chicagoland."
ALS Walk for Life top sponsors and media partners include: Foglia Family Foundation, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, 303 Premium Protectants and Cleaners, First Bank of Highland Park, Hill-Rom, 101.9FM THE MIX, ABC7 Chicago and Comcast.
Registration
While there is no registration fee, the Les Turner ALS Foundation encourages participants to fundraise to help people living with ALS. Event day registration will open at 9:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to pre-register at www.ALSwalkforlife.org.
ALS
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive disease that causes muscle weakness, difficulty speaking and swallowing, and generally, complete paralysis. In most cases, while the body continues to deteriorate, the mind remains unaffected. Every 90 minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of ALS. While some symptoms are treatable, there is no known prevention or cure for ALS.
Les Turner ALS Foundation
Founded in 1977, the Les Turner ALS Foundation is the leader in comprehensive ALS care in Chicagoland. Our individualized approach ensures each person living with the disease receives the best quality of care, and our local community of support provides their loved ones with answers and encouragement. Our Les Turner ALS Center at Northwestern Medicine is led by the most well-respected and successful clinicians and researchers in the field, advancing vital care and research in pursuit of life-enhancing treatments and a cure.
For more information, contact 847-679-3311 or visit www.ALSwalkforlife.org.