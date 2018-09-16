Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's 2018

PRESS RELEASE --More than 5,750 Chicagoland residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's. In 2017, the Chicago Walk raised $1,220,513, contributing to the more than $4 million raised in Illinois alone for Alzheimer's care, support and research efforts.
Walk participants will complete a 3.2-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association. Walk participants will also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.
In Illinois alone, there are more than 220,000 people living with the disease and 590,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias.
WHEN: Sunday, October 28, 2018
8 a.m. Registration
9:30 a.m. Opening ceremony
10 a.m. Walk begins
WHERE: Montrose Harbor
Montrose Avenue & Simonds Drive
Chicago, IL 60613
Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
About the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's - the nation's sixth-leading cause of death.
About the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter:
The Alzheimer's Association is the world's leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter covers an 87-county area with offices in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Quincy and Carbondale. Since 1980, the Chapter has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes. The Illinois Chapter serves more than half a million Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer's disease, including more than 220,000 Illinois residents living with the disease. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call our free 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.