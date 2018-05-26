Annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) --Saturday, the city and residents will celebrate and honor our fallen servicemen and women with the annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade.
It's one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation.
The grand marshal for the parade, Major General Charles Whittington, Jr., and James Frazier joined ABC7 to talk about the parade.
Event: Memorial Day Wreath Laying, Parade
11 a.m. Wreath Laying ceremony
Daley Plaza - 50 West Washington
Memorial Day Parade - Noon
State Street (Proceeding south from Lake to Van Buren streets
Link: Cityofchicago.org/DCASE