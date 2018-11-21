COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Former President Barack Obama helps out volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers packing up food for needy families at the Greater Chicago Food Depository got a surprise visit earlier this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Volunteers packing up food for needy families at the Greater Chicago Food Depository got a surprise visit earlier this week.

Former President Barack Obama dropped by Tuesday to help out 60 volunteers packing food to be sent to the food bank's network of 700 community distribution sites throughout Chicago and Cook County.

Obama and Obama Foundation Chief Engagement Officer Michael Strautmanis and other staff brought with food to donate and then the former commander in chief got to work repacking potatoes. Obama was in town this week for the Obama Foundation Summit.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository serves the equivalent of 159,000 meals every day.

For more information on the Greater Chicago Food Depository, visit www.chicagosfoodbank.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshungervolunteerismbarack obamafood bankChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Arlington Heights
The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Christkindlmarket returns to Daley Plaza
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements being made for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez
Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Adenovirus-associated illness kills University of Maryland student
VIDEO: Horse tied to back of white pickup and dragged
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Prosecution vows retrial in NY murdered jogger case
Deaths of 4 in NJ mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Show More
Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
More News