Black McDonald's operators give away 1,400 turkeys

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People waited in long lines in the cold and snow Thursday on Chicago's South and West Sides for the annual turkey giveaway sponsored by the Black McDonald's Operators Association.

Thursday's giveaways began at about 7 a.m. and ended by 9:30 a.m. About 1,400 turkeys were given away between the two.

This was the 19th year of the popular program helping families and individuals in need enjoy a proper Thanksgiving meal.

There will be two more giveaways Friday in Country Club Hills and Saturday in Hammond.
