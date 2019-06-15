Edgewater neighbors upset over tree removal for water main replacement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A once tree-lined street looks a lot different Saturday in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.Neighbors say they woke up to the sound of the city's Streets and Sanitation workers cutting down every single tree on the west side of the 5900 Block of North Hermitage Street."These are 100-year-old trees, they're beautiful trees, they're not going to be replaced in my lifetime," said resident Aisha Noble.The issue came up a few months ago, when it became apparent the city needed to replace the water main.For weeks residents say they've been in communication with Chicago's Bureau of Forestry.Resident Lea Mortensen says they were told only a handful of trees would have to go."It's a bait and switch and it's not okay," said Mortensen. "I understand that the water main and the sewage needs to be replaced but at least tell us the truth as opposed to undercover of early morning coming and getting rid of all these old trees."A spokesperson for the 40th ward's new Alderman, Andre Vasquez says the Bureau of Forestry has a plan to replace the trees, though no time frame for that has been announced.ABC 7 Chicago has reached has not heard back from the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.