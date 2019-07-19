Boys and Girls Clubs honors 2019 Midwest Youth of the Year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of America held their 2019 Midwest Youth of the Year celebration in Chicago Thursday night.The event awards $40,000 in scholarships to the Midwest Youth of the Year and the Midwest Military Youth of the Year. In addition, EY was given the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's Chairman Award.ABC7 Chicago's Terrell Brown served as the emcee and the station's general manager John Idler presented an award.ABC7 Chicago's parent company Disney is a proud corporate sponsor of the event.