COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Brazilian Block Party hits the streets on Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

The Brazilian Block Party will be held Saturday on Chicago's North Side.

Chicago's Brazilian Cultural Center will hold its Brazilian Block Party on Saturday on the North Side.

Maria Drell, the president and founder of the Brazilian Cultural Center, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the event.

The event will be held noon to 6 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Lakewood Avenue, between Rosemont and Devon avenues.

Founded in 2002, the Brazilian Cultural Center of Chicago is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) cultural and educational organization which fosters understanding and appreciation for Brazilian culture, music, art and dance.
Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshispanic heritage month
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Doors Open Dishes' aims to help adults with disabilities
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts drawing to end next week, jackpot over $6 million
26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade 2018
33rd Annual Hunger Walk steps off in Jackson Park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Florence: Track Category 1 storm as it hits North Carolina
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor
Cicero police officer recovering after being shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.
Suspect in rampage shooting that left 5 dead believed wife was cheating, docs show
Chicago Cubs announce online drawing for playoff tickets
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
'Basement of Horrors': Man sentenced for role in enslavement of mentally-disabled victims
Show More
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant in the works
'I'm not cut;' Hurricane Florence debris hits ABC reporter during live shot
1 killed, 2 injured after crash in Batavia involving truck, limo
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with cooperate with Mueller probe
Judge will rule on change of venue motion Monday in Van Dyke trial
More News