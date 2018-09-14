Brazilian Block Party hits the streets on Saturday

Chicago's Brazilian Cultural Center will hold its Brazilian Block Party on Saturday on the North Side.Maria Drell, the president and founder of the Brazilian Cultural Center, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the event.The event will be held noon to 6 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Lakewood Avenue, between Rosemont and Devon avenues.Founded in 2002, the Brazilian Cultural Center of Chicago is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) cultural and educational organization which fosters understanding and appreciation for Brazilian culture, music, art and dance.