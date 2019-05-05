Buckingham Fountain flows, flipping the switch on summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We've been waiting for this day for months and it's finally that time, as Chicago flips the switch on summer.Sunday afternoon, the city plants to turn on the Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park to signal the beginning of summer in the Windy City.The fountain will begin flowing at 2 p.m. Sunday and the city wants to invite everyone to come out and celebrate.There will be music and live performances beginning at noon, plus free giveaways for some of those who attend.