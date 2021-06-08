pride month

Buffalo Grove flies Pride Flag after outcry, but not at village hall

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Buffalo Grove will be flying the Pride Flag for the remainder of June at the Rotary Village Green.

Village officials made the decision after some residents spoke at the village board meeting Monday, calling for the Pride Flag to be displayed at village hall.

"It may not seem like a big deal to them but it's a big deal to us," said Hannah Osharow, a teenager who attended the meeting.

Village officials said the flag being flown was provided by a young resident who spoke at the meeting.

The village said in a statement that it "remains steadfast in encouraging acceptance and inclusion for LGBTQ+ and all community members."

Carolyn Pinta said she began reaching out to the village in January about raising the Pride Flag.

"They sat on it for too long and villages all round us have been raising that flag," said Pinta, who is the founder of the Pinta Pride Project.

The project seeks to increase LGBT+ awareness within suburban communities.

After hearing the village will be displaying the flag at a public park, Pinta called it a good start.

El Rothbardt, who was also one of the young people at Monday's meeting, said the flag is an important symbol.

"I want people to feel accepted like I am with my family and friends and not everyone gets that which is terrible," they said.

The village board plans to review current policies regarding the flying of flags at the Rotary Village Green and discussing guidelines for future requests later this month.
