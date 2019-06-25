Community & Events

Campaign for USO BBQ for the Troops kicks off Tuesday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicagoland Automobile Trade Associations and the USO of Illinois Tuesday morning kicked off the campaign for the USO BBQ for the Troops.

July 13 is the 7th annual BBQ for the Troops. Car dealerships all over the Chicago area will fire up the grills to raise money for our local military. A replica event to kick off the campaign got underway in a United Center parking lot.

Over the past 6 years, CATA dealers have rallied their communities to help raise nearly $750,000 in support of USO of Illinois.

For more information, visit www.DriveChicago.com.
