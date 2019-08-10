Community & Events

Celebrate Afro-Brazilian culture at Essence of Brazil 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Essence of Brazil 2019 performance showcases traditional Afro-Brazilian dance, live Brazilian percussion, colorful hand made costumes, lightning fast kicks, unbelievable movement, and high flying acrobatics!

The celebration of Afro-brazilian culture is happening Sunday at the Biograph Theater, 2433 North Lincoln Avenue.

The organizers of Essence of Brazil joined ABC7 to talk about the event and give us a preview. Their performance will show you the Essence of Brazil!

Name of event: Essence of Brazil

Date: 08/11/2019

Hours: 2:00PM

Address: Victory Garden Theater (The Biograph), 2433 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $25 pre-purchase/$30 at door

Deadline to register: Tickets available at door unless sold out

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.axechicago.com/essence-of-brazil-2019/
