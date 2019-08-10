Celebrate Afro-Brazilian culture at Essence of Brazil 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Essence of Brazil 2019 performance showcases traditional Afro-Brazilian dance, live Brazilian percussion, colorful hand made costumes, lightning fast kicks, unbelievable movement, and high flying acrobatics!
The celebration of Afro-brazilian culture is happening Sunday at the Biograph Theater, 2433 North Lincoln Avenue.
The organizers of Essence of Brazil joined ABC7 to talk about the event and give us a preview. Their performance will show you the Essence of Brazil!
Name of event: Essence of Brazil
Date: 08/11/2019
Hours: 2:00PM
Address: Victory Garden Theater (The Biograph), 2433 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $25 pre-purchase/$30 at door
Deadline to register: Tickets available at door unless sold out
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.axechicago.com/essence-of-brazil-2019/
