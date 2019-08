Celebrate Afro-Brazilian culture at Essence of Brazil 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Essence of Brazil 2019 performance showcases traditional Afro-Brazilian dance, live Brazilian percussion, colorful hand made costumes, lightning fast kicks, unbelievable movement, and high flying acrobatics!The celebration of Afro-brazilian culture is happening Sunday at the Biograph Theater, 2433 North Lincoln Avenue.The organizers of Essence of Brazil joined ABC7 to talk about the event and give us a preview. Their performance will show you the Essence of Brazil!For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.axechicago.com/essence-of-brazil-2019/