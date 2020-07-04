Community & Events

'SummerDance in Place' offers at-home dance parties across Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get on your dancing shoes!

"SummerDance in Place" is offering at-home dance parties across Chicago featuring house music, salsa, swing, Bollywood and more.

Presented by DCASE with the Chicago Park District, the reimagined series is filmed in Millennium Park and at Chicago Park district locations, featuring skyline views and iconic imagery that residents have been missing.

"For more than 20 years, the joy of Chicago SummerDance has united residents and visitors alike - both professional and citizen dancers - to celebrate a diverse range of dance and music styles," Mark Kelly, Commissioner of DCASE, said in a statement. "Of course, things are different this summer, but we're finding new ways to kick up our heels and get our groove on virtually - and in small groups - while prioritizing health and safety."

The 30 minute virtual dance lessons are followed by an hour of music, giving you chance to show off you new moves.

John Rich, the theater and dance program's coordinator joined the show to discuss a special July 4th session.

SummerDance in Place Schedule

Special Fourth of July Edition

Saturday, July 4, 5-6:30 p.m. (Please note the time)
Salsa
Music: Afinca'o
Dance Instruction: Latin Street
Part of the City of Chicago's Fourth of July programming including the Virtual Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival (12 - 9 p.m. at chosenfewdjs.com) and the Grant Park Music Festival's virtual Independence Day Salute (6:30 - 7:30 p.m., gpmf.org)

Wednesday, July 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
Bollywood & Bhangra
Music: DJ iLLEST
Dance Instruction: Bollywood Groove

Wednesday, July 15, 5:30-7 p.m.
Swing

Music: The Flat Cats
Dance Instruction: May I Have This Dance

Wednesday, July 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cumbia
Music: Carpacho y Su Super Combo
Dance Instruction: Latin Rhythms

Wednesday, July 29, 5:30-7 p.m.
Line Dancing
Music: DJ Chico (Adrian Kirkland)
Dance Instruction: Fre2Dance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloop4th of julysocial distancingdancingsalsa
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago celebrates 4th of July amid coronavirus
July 4th weekend begins with 20 shot, 3 fatally
AMITA Health St. Joseph nurses go on strike
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2020
Gov. Pritzker kicks in $51.5M more for taxes initiative
Show More
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
Pet safety tips: Fireworks, cookouts and more
'Kill 'em': Texas GOP powerbroker requested that National Guard 'shoot to kill' rioters
Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests
Chicago, Illinois prepare for record-busting Vote By Mail turnout
More TOP STORIES News