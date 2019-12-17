Chance the Rapper's nonprofit to host 'A Night at the Museum' at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When he's not making music, Chance the Rapper is helping others through his nonprofit, SocialWorks.The organization's third annual "A Night at the Museum" is this Thursday.The event gives guests total access to the Museum of Science and Industry, and includes live performances and giveaways all night long.Essense Smith and Justin Cunningham of SocialWorks spoke to ABC7 about the event Tuesday.It will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and tickets are just $10 each or four for $30.Attendees are asked to bring a donation for Chicago's homeless, like a warm blanket, a deck of cards or even a pair of headphones.