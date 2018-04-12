Chicago Gospel Fest lineup announced

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's historic music legacy will be highlighted at the 33rd Chicago Gospel Music Festival.
The fest starts June 1 at the Chicago Cultural Center then continues in Millennium Park through June 2.
The city's Department of Cultural Affairs announced the lineup Thursday, which includes headliners the Canton Spirituals, Israel & New Breed and the Walls Group.
Gospel Fest will also celebrate the music of the late Edwin Hawkins who is recognized as merging gospel and secular sounds with the 1968 hit "Oh Happy Day." A celebration of the song's 50th anniversary will be held with Chicago choirs and will feature Anita Wilson, Jonathan Nelson, Beverly Crawford, Ted Winn, Bryan Popin, Rudy Currence and Latice Crawford.
Admission to the fest is free.
For the full schedule and more information visit: chicagogospelmusicfestival.us