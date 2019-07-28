Chicago groups work to document African American history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several groups are working to document and digitize African American history in Chicago.A panel called "Preserving Chicago's African-American Papers: A Cultural and Moral Imperative" was held Saturday. The program aims to preserve letters, photographs, films and everything else that documented the accomplishments of African Americans in the 20th century.The daughter of poet Gwendolyn Brooks spoke at the event."My mother was all about sharing with kids, and working with kids and promoting kids and their literature" said Nora Brooks Blakely.Partners in the endeavor include The HistoryMakers, The Black Metropolis Research Consortium and University of Chicago's Office of Civic Engagement.