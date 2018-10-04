Chicago Marathon 2018: Course map, street closures

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Marathon gets underway this Sunday and some streets have already been closed down for the annual event.
More than 40,000 runners are expected to take park in this year's race, traveling 26.2 miles through 29 neighborhoods.
Several changes were made to the race course this year. To view the full course map, click here.
Street closures in the Grant Park area began Monday. Balbo is closed from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue, Jackson Boulevard is closed from Columbus Drive to Lake Shore Drive and Columbus us closed from Roosevelt Road to the Congress Parkway. The Columbus closure will be extended to Monroe on Friday and to Randolph Street Saturday.
For a full list of street closures including race day closures, click here.
Parking restrictions will be in effect along the course and will be strictly enforced, officials said.