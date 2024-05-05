Man, woman shot outside Wrigley Field, Chicago police say

Two people in their 30s were shot outside Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago police are searching for the one responsible for the North Side crime.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a woman were shot outside Wrigley Field early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 1:13 a.m. in the 1000-block of Addison Street in Wrigleyville.

The victims told officers an unknown man shot and drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

Both the man, 37, and woman, 36, were shot in the leg and were taken to an area hospital. At last check, they were both in good condition.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

