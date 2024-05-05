WATCH LIVE

Man shot in the head while driving through Gage Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 5, 2024 11:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the head while driving on the city's Southwest Side on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 5:07 a.m. in the 5700-block of South Artesian Avenue in Gage Park.

A man, 21, was driving with two passengers when they say they heard a gunshot.

The driver was shot in the head, and was taken to a hospital. At last check he was in critical condition.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating

