Elmhurst couple has Star Wars-themed wedding to celebrate May the 4th

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Saturday is May the 4th, and for Star Wars fans it's a day to celebrate a galaxy far, far away.

A suburban couple took it one step further with a Star Wars wedding.

The ceremony took place in Elmhurst to "unite the alliance" of the couple.

The groom, Chris Vana, said it had always been a dream of his to have a Star Wars-themed wedding.

The bride, Sarah Vana, wore a black space-inspired dress while her now-husband wore a Darth Vader costume.

"I searched for this [ dress ] ... I liked the moon and the stars and the sparkles on it, and I figured I can be now his world and his galaxy," Sarah said.

Guests could be seen dressed up as different characters from the franchise.

As for what's next, the couple said they plan on "exploring the galaxy together."

