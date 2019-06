Chicago Summer Festival Guide 2019

EMBED >More News Videos See some of the hottest Chicago rooftop bars and restaurants to enjoy this summer!

CHICAGO SUMMER FESTIVAL GUIDE:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer has finally arrived, and some of the hottest festivals in the country are right here in Chicago!More than 70 festivals and events are taking place across the city, and thousands of people will come together every weekend to celebrate the highly-anticipated "Summertime Chi." Chicago has something for everyone this summer, from culinary festivals for the major foodie to a variety of music, art and culture festivals for people looking to have a good time in the sun with family and friends.Don't worry, we've got you covered! Check out our full Chicago Summer Festival Guide below to start planning your ultimate "Summertime Chi" experience.GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVALJune 12 - August 17, various timesGrant ParkCINEPOCALYPSEJune 13 - 20Music Box Theater, 3733 North Southport Ave.RIBFEST CHICAGOJune 14 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)15 - 16 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Lincoln/Irving Park/Damen$10 per person or $20 per family suggested donation upon entryCRAFT BREWS AT LINCOLN PARK ZOOJune 14 - 15 (6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.)2001 N Clark St.Ticket prices varyMust be 21 or older to enterCHICAGO TACO AND TEQUILA FESTJune 15 (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)Lincoln Park, 2491 N Cannon Dr.WORLD'S LARGEST BLOCK PARTYJune 21 (5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.)June 22 (2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)Entrances located at Monroe & Des Plaines Streets, Monroe & Jefferson, and Adams & DesPlaines$10 general admission ticketsRUIDO FESTJune 21 - 23Union ParkCRAFT BEER FESTIVAL AT THE MORTON ARBORETUMJune 22 (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle, ILRAVENSWOOD ON TAPJune 22 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)June 23 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)Ravenswood Ave. and Bertreau Ave.$5 donation requested upon entryPRIDE FEST CHICAGOJune 22 - 23 (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)Boystown on Halsted St. from Addison to Grace St.$10 donation suggested upon entryFOUNTAIN SQUARE ARTISAN SUMMERFESTJune 22 - 23 (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)Church St. and Sherman Ave., Downtown EvanstonFree admissionMILLENNIUM ART FESTIVALJune 28 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.)June 29 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)June 30 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)Lake St. at Michigan Ave.Free admissionPRIDE IN THE PARKJune 29 (2 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Grant ParkPrices varyRANDOLPH STREET MARKET: RED, WHITE & COOLJune 29 - 30 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)1341 W Randolph St.CHICAGO PRIDE PARADEJune 30 (12 p.m.)Starts at Broadway and MontroseFree admissionCHICAGO SUMMERDANCEJune 27 - August 24Grant Park, Spirit of the Music Garden and other Chicago Park District locationsFree AdmissionGRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVALJune 12 - August 17 (times vary)Grant ParkCHICAGO SUMMERDANCEJune 27 - August 24 (times vary)Grant Park, Spirit of the Music Garden and other Chicago Park District locationsFree admissionWINDY CITY RIBFEST IN UPTOWNJuly 4 - 6 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Lawrence and BroadwayDonations suggested upon entryAFRICAN/CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF LIFEJuly 4 - 7Washington Park, 55th and Cottage GroveFree admission for children under 12WEST FEST CHICAGOJuly 5 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)July 6 - 7 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)1800W - 2000W Chicago Ave. Chicago IL 60622$5 donation requested upon entryCHOSEN FEW DJs PICNIC AND FESTIVALJuly 6 (8 a.m. - 9 p.m.)Jackson Park at 63rd Street and Hayes Dr.TASTE OF CHICAGOJuly 10-12 ( 11 a.m. - 9 p.m)July 13-14 (10 a.m. - 9 p.m.)Grant ParkFree AdmissionSQUARE ROOTS CRAFT BREW AND MUSIC FESTIVALJuly 12 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)July 13 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)July 14 (12 p.m. - 9 p.m.)Lincoln Ave. between Montrose and WilsonSuggested donations upon entry: $10 for adults, $5 seniors/kids, and $20 for families.IRISH AMERICAN HERITAGE FESTIVALJuly 12 (6 p.m. - 12 a.m.)July 13 (12 p.m. - 12 a.m.)July 14 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave.WINDY CITY SMOKEOUTJuly 12 (gates open at 2 p.m.)July 13-14 (gates open at 12 p.m.)United Center parking lot, 1801 W Madison St.BASTILLE DAY CHICAGOJuly 13 (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Navy Pier (Polk Bros Park)OUTSIDE EXPERIENCEJuly 13 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)July 14 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)Lakeside Center at McCormick Place, 2301 S Lake Shore Dr.SOUTHPORT ART FESTIVALJuly 13 - 14 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)Wrigleyville, W. Waveland Ave. & N. Southport Ave.ROSCOE VILLAGE BURGER FESTJuly 13 - 14 (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)Belmont & Damen (2000 W. Belmont Ave.)$10 donation upon entryDEARBORN GARDEN WALKJuly 21 (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.)Begins at The Latin School, 45 W. North Ave.RHYTHM WORLDJuly 22 - 28American Rhythm Center, 410 S. Michigan Ave.PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVALJuly 19 - 21Union ParkTASTE OF RIVER NORTHJuly 19 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)July 20 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)July 21 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)Ward Park, corner of N. Kingsbury and W. ErieARTFEST MICHIGAN AVENUEJuly 19 - 20 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)435 N. Michigan Ave.Free admissionCHALK HOWARD STREETJuly 20 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)Rogers Park on Howard St., east of the Howard 'L' stopFree admissionCHICAGO CRAFT BEER AND PIZZA FESTJuly 20 - 21 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Lincoln Ave. between Addison and RoscoeCHINATOWN SUMMER FAIRJuly 21 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)Wentworth Ave., from Cermak Ave. to 24th Pl.SUMMER WINE FESTJuly 26 (6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.)Lincoln Park ZooMust be 21 and older to enterWICKER PARK FESTJuly 26 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)July 27-28 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Milwaukee Ave., from North Ave. to Paulina St.$10 donation requested upon entryNATIONAL TACO CHAMPIONSHIPJuly 27 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.)Soldier FieldTickets on sale soonLINCOLN SQUARE GREEK FESTJuly 27-292727 W. Winona St.$5 donation requested upon entryRANDOLPH STREET MARKET: TROPICAL PUNCHJuLY 27 - 28 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)1341 W Randolph St.TASTE OF LINCOLN AVEJuly 28 - 29 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)N. Lincoln Ave. between Fullerton and Wrightwood$10 at the gate for all-day entryCHICAGO MARGARITA FESTIVALJuly 27 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.)July 28 (12 p.m. - 7 p.m.)Navy PierFIESTA DEL SOLJuly 25 - 28Pilsen neighborhood, on CermakFree admissionLOLLAPALOOZAAugust 1 - 4Grant ParkJEFF FEST ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVALAugust 2 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)August 3 (2 p.m. - 10 p.m.)August 4 (2 p.m. - 9 p.m.)Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave.$5 admission per dayEDGE FESTAugust 3 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)August 4 (12 p.m. - 9 p.m.)Edgewater, N. Broadway St. and W. Thorndale Ave.GINZA FESTIVAL CHICAGOAug. 9 (5:50 p.m. - 9 p.m.)August 10 (11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.)August 11 (11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)435 W. Menomonee St.$5 donation requested upon entryFree admission for children 12 and under accompanied by an adultRETRO ON ROSCOEAugust 9 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)August 10 - 11 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)Roscoe Village, 2000 W. Roscoe St.$10 donation suggested upon entryCHICAGO HOT DOG FESTAugust 9-10 (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)August 11 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)Lincoln Park at Stockton and LaSalle$5 donation suggested upon entry, food tickets available hereBUD BILLIKEN PARADEAugust 10Free admissionNORTHALSTED MARKET DAYSAugust 10 - 11 (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)Boystown, on Halsted St. from Belmont to Addison$10 suggested donation upon entryMY HOUSE MUSIC FESTIVALAugust 10-11 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)PilsenCLARK AFTER DARKAugust 15 (4 p.m. - 10 p.m.)River North, 420 N. Clark St.$10 general admissionTASTEMAKER CHICAGOAugust 16 - 18Revel Fulton MarketEDISON PARK FESTAugust 16 (5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.)August 17 (11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.)August 18 (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)Edison Park$5 donation requested upon entryGLENWOOD AVENUE ART FESTAugust 16 (6 p.mp - 10 p.m.)August 17 (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)August 18 (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)Rogers Park, 6900N/1400W Glenwood Ave.Free admissionWINDY CITY CARNIVALAugust 17Midway PlaisanceOAK PARK MICROBREW REVIEWAugust 17 (3 p.m. - 7 p.m.)Downtown Oak Park, 100 North Marion St.$55 general admission at gateCHICAGO AIR & WATER SHOWAugust 17 - 18 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)North Ave. BeachFree AdmissionPILSEN FESTAugust 17 - 18 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.)18 Street and Blue Island AvenueSANGRIA FESTIVALAugust 17 - 18 (10 p.m. - 12 p.m.)Humboldt ParkMust be 21 and older to enterCHICAGO WOMEN'S FUNNY FESTIVALAugust 23 - 26Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.TASTE OF GREEKTOWNAugust 23 (4 p.m. - 11 p.m.) August 24 - 25 (12 p.m. - 11 p.m.)On Halsted, between Van Buren and JacksonGREENLEAF FESTIVALAugust 24 (begins at 12 p.m)Greenleaf Ave. between Clark St. and Ravenswood Ave.Admission price tbdRANDOLPH STREET MARKET FESTIVAL: BACK TO COOLAugust 24 - 25 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)1341 W Randolph Street$12 general admission at gateTRANSAMERICA CHICAGO TRIATHLONAugust 24 - 25Foster Beach, 5200 N. Lake Shore Dr.CHICAGO JAZZ FESTIVALAugust 23 - September 1Times and locations varyFree admissionNORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVALAugust 30 - 31Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island1300 S. Linn White Dr.GREAT AMERICAN LOBSTER FESTAugust 30 - September 1Navy PierTASTE OF POLONIAAugust 30 - September 2 (times vary)Jefferson Park$5 admission before 3 p.m., $10 after 3 p.m.AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSAugust 30 - September 2Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove AveTickets launch June 15