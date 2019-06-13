Grant Park Music Festival 2019 begins, schedule released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2019 Grant Park Music Festival began Wednesday and will last through August 17.
The festival is now in its 85th year. Performances are held Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion unless otherwise noted. Friday performances are repeated on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. also at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion unless otherwise noted.
The full schedule of the festival is as follows:
Wednesday, June 12: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2
Friday, June 14: Beethoven Symphony No. 8
Wednesday, June 19: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23
Friday, June 21: Brahms Violin Concerto
Wednesday, June 26: A Night in Vienna
Friday, June 28: Beethoven Missa Solemnis
Thursday, July 4: Independence Day Salute
Friday, July 5: Gershwin Piano Concerto
Monday, July 8 at the South Shore Cultural Center: Appalachian Spring
Wednesday, July 10: The Wizard of Oz
Friday, July 12: The Envelope Please: An evening of Grammy, Tony and Academy Award-winning music
Wednesday, July 17: Ravel Mother Goose
Thursday, July 18 at Columbus Park Refectory: Grant Park Chorus in the Parks
Friday, July 19: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3
Wednesday, July 24: Tchaikovsky Swan Lake
Friday, July 26: Dvorak Symphony No. 7
Wednesday, July 31: Copland Rodeo
Friday, August 2: Mozart Prague Symphony
Wednesday, August 7: Mambo Kings
Friday, August 9: A Mass of Life
Wednesday, August 14: Flight of the Bumblebee
Friday, August 16: Mahler Symphony No. 2
For details about each performance, times, dates and locations of repeat performances, and further information click here to visit the Grant Park Music Festival website.
