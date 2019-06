Grant Park Music Festival 2019 begins, schedule released

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2019 Grant Park Music Festival began Wednesday and will last through August 17.The festival is now in its 85th year. Performances are held Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion unless otherwise noted. Friday performances are repeated on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. also at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion unless otherwise noted.The full schedule of the festival is as follows:: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2: Beethoven Symphony No. 8: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23: Brahms Violin Concerto: A Night in Vienna: Beethoven Missa Solemnis: Independence Day Salute: Gershwin Piano Concerto: Appalachian Spring: The Wizard of Oz: The Envelope Please: An evening of Grammy, Tony and Academy Award-winning music: Ravel Mother Goose: Grant Park Chorus in the Parks: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3: Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dvorak Symphony No. 7: Copland Rodeo: Mozart Prague Symphony: Mambo Kings: A Mass of Life: Flight of the Bumblebee: Mahler Symphony No. 2For details about each performance, times, dates and locations of repeat performances, and further information click here to visit the Grant Park Music Festival website