Chicago Women in Philanthropy hold annual luncheon

The Chicago Women in Philanthropy held their annual luncheon on Wednesday.The group encourages philanthropy by facilitating otherwise uncommon connections for women and girls.They presented the 2019 Making a Difference Award to Connie Lindsey, who is executive vice president and head of corporate responsibility and global diversity and inclusion at Northern Trust.Her work and accomplishments also reflects the group's commitment to racial equality and justice.ABC7 anchor Cheryl Burton was an honorary co-chair for the event. She made the introduction for Wednesday's honoree.