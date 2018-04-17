COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Church closes 65th Street Community Garden in Woodlawn

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular gardening spot in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood is neglected this season, but not by choice. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A popular gardening spot in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood is neglected this season, but not by choice.

Volunteer gardeners are eager to get in, as they have for over a decade. The gardeners hope a meeting Tuesday night will start their growing season. They had hoped to be further along by now.

"This time of year, you would be tilling your soil, making sure there are no left over vegetables, that your ground is prepped for seeding," said community gardener D'onminique Boyd.

But on March 17, the 65th Street Community Garden and a sister garden off Kimbark were closed by the First Presbyterian Church, which owns the properties.

"It's really a place of peace and to see it being underutilized, not used at all, or to see something sterile go in a place that has so much life is really unimaginable," Boyd said.

Brian Wildeman was one of the founding volunteer gardeners. He said the 150 plots and plants grown outside of the fences provided fresh veggies to neighbors and a ton and a half of of fresh grown produce to food pantries, including the pantry at First Presbyterian.

"If we do get opened up, we have a lot to do," Wildeman said.

Some of the gardeners will meet with members of the Presbytery of Chicago for the first time since the gardens were closed.

"We hope that the outcome from that is that we can work out some plan to keep operations going opening back up and let people get in," Wildeman said.

The gardeners said that in addition to the produce they grow and donate, the gardens are places of peace. In an urban environment, they rely on the gardens as a safe places for healing for the entire community.

ABC 7 left messages for the pastor at First Presbyterian and several members of the Presbytery of Chicago. Those calls have not been returned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgardeningcommunitychurchChicagoWoodlawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News