Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announces Chicago festivals, events lineup for 2020

World Music Festival Chicago. (Credit: Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) has announced their festival, events and performance dates for 2020.

Mark your calendars for some of the biggest events in Chicago. Some highlights include:

  • Chicago House Music Festival, May 21-23

  • Chicago Gospel Music Festival, May 26-30

  • Chicago Blues Festival, June 5-7

  • 40th Anniversary of the Taste of Chicago, July 8-12

  • Chicago Air and Water Show, August 15-16

  • Chicago Jazz Fest, August 28-September 6


The city will offer more than 2,000 free-admission cultural programs and family events in 2020. Additional signature events planned for next year include the 22nd Annual World Music Festival Chicago, the Annual Christmas Tree and Holiday Celebrations.

The 2020 programming schedule will also feature music projects made possible by the "Year of Music" - an initiative announced by Mayor Lightfoot and DCASE earlier this year to encourage a dialogue around inclusion in the arts and calling upon local philanthropic, business and arts leaders to support home-grown music.

For the full line up of festival and event dates in 2020, check the city's website.
