City of Chicago hosts Dia de los Muertos celebration at Maxwell Street Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events will host a special Dia de los Muertos celebration Sunday in the South Loop.

Also known as Day of the Dead, the Mexican tradition is a time to remember and celebrate loved ones who have died.

The celebration will be held at Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines Steet, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The event will include traditional arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, and live music.

For more information visit the Chicago Department of Cultural and Special Events website.
