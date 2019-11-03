City of Chicago hosts Dia de los Muertos celebration at Maxwell Street Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events will host a special Dia de los Muertos celebration Sunday in the South Loop.
Also known as Day of the Dead, the Mexican tradition is a time to remember and celebrate loved ones who have died.
The celebration will be held at Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines Steet, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission is free.
The event will include traditional arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, and live music.
For more information visit the Chicago Department of Cultural and Special Events website.
