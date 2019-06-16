Community & Events

Climbing Higher: 2019 Women's Empowerment Conference

Learn to live your best live at the 2nd Annual Climbing Higher Women's Empowerment Conference. Through inspiring speakers, uplifting music and an on-site, one-of-a-kind expert coaching panel, Climbing Higher will equip women with what they need to take back their lives spiritually, emotionally, physically and financially.

Women will have an opportunity to receive "on the spot" life coaching and ask the experts the questions necessary to help them push past fear, worries, and their past, to achieve success.'

Event Information: Climbing Higher 2019 Women's Empowerment Conference

Date: June 22nd, 2019

Hours: 10am - 2pm; Registration begins at 9am

Where: Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 1250 W. 119th Street, Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $69

Enter code: ABC7 for special discount

To purchase tickets, visit https://climbinghigher2019.eventbrite.com
