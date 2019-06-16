Learn to live your best live at the 2nd Annual Climbing Higher Women's Empowerment Conference. Through inspiring speakers, uplifting music and an on-site, one-of-a-kind expert coaching panel, Climbing Higher will equip women with what they need to take back their lives spiritually, emotionally, physically and financially.
Women will have an opportunity to receive "on the spot" life coaching and ask the experts the questions necessary to help them push past fear, worries, and their past, to achieve success.'
Event Information: Climbing Higher 2019 Women's Empowerment Conference
Date: June 22nd, 2019
Hours: 10am - 2pm; Registration begins at 9am
Where: Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 1250 W. 119th Street, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $69
Enter code: ABC7 for special discount
To purchase tickets, visit https://climbinghigher2019.eventbrite.com
