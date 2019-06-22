Community & Events

Climbing Higher conference empowers Chicagoland women

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Women from across the Chicago area were inspired and encouraged to make positive changes in their lives Saturday at the "Climbing Higher Women's Empowerment Conference."

The second annual event was held at 10 a.m. on the South Side in the West Pullman neighborhood. There were inspirational speakers, live music and life coaching sessions for attendees, women who are 30-60 years old.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Evelyn Holmes served as the conference's master of ceremonies.
