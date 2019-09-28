Community & Events

Competitors pull plane at O'Hare airport to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A competition in Chicago is taking tug of war to a whole new level.

The Chicago Department of Aviation and local law enforcement agencies and businesses hosted the 11th annual Plane Pull on Saturday.

Teams competed to pull a plane 12 feet, as quickly as possible.

The event was held at O'Hare International Airport to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Organizers raised nearly $227,000 for the nonprofit that offers sports training and Olympic-type sports competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
