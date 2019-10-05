Contestants to brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, IL (WLS) -- Several brave souls will spend the weekend challenging themselves in a test that's perfect for this time of year.The challenge -to lay in a coffin for 30 hours as part of Fright Fest 2019 at Six Flag Great America.Contestants will be laid to rest at Saturday at 1 p.m.Contestants have to stay in their coffins at all time, event eating meals there. They will only be allowed to leave the coffins for a bathroom break every hour.Whoever stays in the coffin the longest and accrues the most challenge points wins. The winner will be announced Sunday at 7 p.m.Last year all six contestants won.