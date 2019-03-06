Community & Events

Drive-thru Ash Wednesday in rainy California for busy commuters

The Ash Wednesday drive-thru was inspired by a movement among churches around the country to offer ashes in public places.

UPLAND, Cali. -- A southern California church is making it more convenient for the faithful to get their ashes on this Ash Wednesday.

St. Mark's Episcopal Parish in Upland offered drive-thru ashes Wednesday morning right during the morning commute.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent -- the period of penitence leading up to Easter.

Since people in the southland spend so much time in their cars, the church decided to make this spiritual rite more accessible.

"People on their way to work today are saying a little confession, receiving their ashes and then going in peace into their daily life," St. Mark's Episcopal Parish Reverend Sally Monastiere.

"It's really perfect," drive-thru participant Patricia Jauregui said.

