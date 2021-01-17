Community & Events

Elgin hosts 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event virtually amid COVID-19

By

This 35th anniversary of the Chicago celebration comes at time which Mayor Lori Lightfoot said is truly testing Dr. King's message of peace.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Elgin hosted its annual Martin Luther King Celebration Saturday.

The celebration was for the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was a virtual event featuring music, speeches from community leaders, prayers for peace and unity and more.

"Dr. King continues to be an inspiration to many," said Janice Hare, City of Elgin MLK Jr. Committee Co-Chair.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th annual presentation, which is usually in person at Elgin Community College, appeared on the northwest suburban city's social media page.

RELATED: Chicago faith, community leaders urge unity, healing as part of MLK's legacy

"Dr. Martin Luther King's influence is felt every day," said Dr. David Sam, Elgin Community College President.

Despite the changes, the program still honored this year's theme, Let the Bright Light of Justice Emerge, by acknowledging the events of a turbulent 2020 during a panel discussion.

"The killing of George Floyd happened last year and for some, that was something that was new to them," Corey Dixon, Elgin City councilman.

While the event celebrated community in past years, there was a renewed call for peace and unity this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsillinoiselginmlk daymusiccivil rightsmlkcommunitymartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Region 5 in southern IL becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Aurora police investigate deadly shooting
Homeowner creates display of polar bears with snow
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Show More
IN home of 9th US president getting $1.2M restoration
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
Trump joins these other presidents who have skipped inaugurations
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
More TOP STORIES News