For nearly 50 years, Esperanza has helped adults and children with disabilities live full, independent lives.On December 8, members of Esperanza will show off their creativity at their annual art show.Esperanza Executive Director Joy Decker visited ABC7 to talk about the show.The Esperanza Art Show will be held at 1821 West Hubbard Street from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 8. Admission is free.