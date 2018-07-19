COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fiesta Del Sol will kick off with Abolish ICE protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Next week's Fiesta Del Sol festival in Pilsen will kick off a protest to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Next week's Fiesta Del Sol festival in Pilsen will kick off a protest to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This inhumane incarceration of children must stop. On Thursday, we will open with an action to address the crisis at home," said Teresa Fraga, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council.

Festival organizers said they will also host a college day where students and parents can receive resources toward higher education.

The four day festival with food and music starts Thursday, July 26, and runs through Sunday, July 29.

It is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfiesta del solfestivalICEimmigrationprotestChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Marathon legend Kathrine Switzer blows through windy city
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Lincoln Square Roots Festival
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help
Chicago man wins $1M on scratch ticket
VIDEO: 3 women accused of robbing Victoria's Secret store in Wheaton
Tornadoes rip through Iowa
Over 100 sickened after Evanston Golf Club event
Preemie dies after mom's 911 calls go unanswered
Community reacts to proposed Lincoln Yards development along Chicago River
Judge who dropped gun in courthouse appears in court
Show More
"Don't ask, don't tell," 25 years later
Southside Special Olympians receive laceless shoes
West Nile virus detected in North Shore mosquitoes
Field Museum stops selling doll depicting Hindu god
Swiss Rolls recalled for possible salmonella contamination
More News