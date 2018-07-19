Fiesta Del Sol will kick off with Abolish ICE protest

Next week's Fiesta Del Sol festival in Pilsen will kick off a protest to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."This inhumane incarceration of children must stop. On Thursday, we will open with an action to address the crisis at home," said Teresa Fraga, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council.Festival organizers said they will also host a college day where students and parents can receive resources toward higher education.The four day festival with food and music starts Thursday, July 26, and runs through Sunday, July 29.It is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest.