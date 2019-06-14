Flag Day 2019: Chicago police, fire departments hold ceremony to properly dispose of flags

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is Flag Day, commemorating the U.S. flag that was adopted on this date in 1777.The Chicago Police and Fire departments held a ceremony to dispose of tattered and worn flags in the Back of the Yards neighborhoods. The public was invited to bring U.S., City of Chicago, POW and MIA flags.They burned worn-out flags that are no longer flyable. Organizers said this is the largest flag ceremony in the country.Wounded service men and women along with JROTC students were there.Flag Day commemorates the day congress adopted the U.S. flag.