Free back-to-school haircuts, medical checkups at Chicago police station in Austin Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are teaming up with barbers and beauty shops in the Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon to help kids get ready to go back to school.Boys and girls in grades K-12 can get free haircuts and hairstyle from 2 to 5 p.m. at the 15th District Police Station at 5701 West Madison Street.Barbers and stylists are participating in the event are: Raze Up, Dream Team, Divine Style, TJ's, Afrocut, His & Hers Barber School, 2nd II None, Jammed by Jaze Esquire, Styles 4 Kidz, Herb's Barbershop, Modern Era Salon, Bottom Nail Salon and Divine Image Hair Studio.Loyola University Medical Center will also be in the parking lot of the police station with the mobile healthcare van to provide free back to school checkups.