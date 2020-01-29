Open funeral to be held for local Vietnam veteran; no next of kin found

John Murphy James, 71, passed away in December at the Presence St. Joseph Hospital and authorities have tried to get in contact with his relatives for weeks, officials at the Symonds- Madison Funeral Home said.
In the absence of family, the funeral home hopes others will attend the services.
Visitation for Murphy will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home located at 305 Park St., Elgin Ill. 60120.
Murphy will then be buried at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. where he will receive full military honors.
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery is located at 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, Ill. 60421.
John James Murphy|
According to the funeral home, Murphy was born in Chicago on January 15, 1948.
He served in the Vietnam War as a jet engine mechanic in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969.
Murphy earned several accolades during his career including the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service Medal.
Murphy spent his later years in Elgin and lived at the River View Rehab Center, Symonds-Madison said.
He also worked as a store manager and a wielder.
According to Symonds-Madison, friends at the rehab center said they will remember Murphy as a very friendly and cordial man who enjoyed helping others and always making jokes.
Murphy reportedly had one brother, two sisters, one child and grandchildren, however the funeral home said they have not been able to locate any surviving family members at this time.
For more information please contact Symonds-Madison Funeral home at 847-741-1128 or visit their website.