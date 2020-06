Reclaim Pride March: LGBTQ activists hold march for Black, Trans people in Lakeview despite canceled Chicago parade

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago Pride is returning to the movement's roots Sunday; instead of the annual raucous Boystown parade, a protest for Black trans lives has been organized.

EMBED >More News Videos Activate Chi Co-Director Dom Brown talks about the march for Black trans lives on Chicago's North Side Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Pride month and although Chicago's Pride Parade has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, a group of LGBTQ activist are holding their own march to "reclaim Pride."Hundreds of people gathered near the CTA Belmont station in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday.The event "is dedicated to democratically and transparently creating a pro-POC LGBTQ Pride march in Chicago in the best traditions of the Stonewall movement," according to their Facebook page Rather than a parade filled with corporate floats advertising themselves and passive onlookers along the sidelines, they say this will be a participatory march of the community itself.Organizers say it is "a protest, not a party," and will focus on highlighting issues of racism, police violence, and the obscene amount of money spent on militarized police, and a military which polices the world, according to a press release.The march also honors the Stonewall Rebellion and movement.