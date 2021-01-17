mlk day

Hyde Park Art Center celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with free, virtual event

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day.

This year, many events celebrating Doctor King's legacy are going virtual.

The Hyde Park Art Center's event is free.

Elgin community leaders hosted the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event virtually amid COVID-19 with music, speeches and prayers.



It's called "Gamechangers & Name Changers: A Virtual MLK Day Celebration" and runs from 12 through 4 p.m. on Monday.

It includes film screenings, conversations and presentations about movements close to home in Chicago, drawing parallels between the Civil Rights Movement and Black Lives Matter. You can join using a zoom link. You do not need to pre-register.

Zoom Information:

Zoom Meeting ID 843 3930 5758

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84339305758#success
