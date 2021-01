Hyde Park Art Center celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with free, virtual event

EMBED >More News Videos Elgin community leaders hosted the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event virtually amid COVID-19 with music, speeches and prayers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day.This year, many events celebrating Doctor King's legacy are going virtual. The Hyde Park Art Center 's event is free.It's called "Gamechangers & Name Changers: A Virtual MLK Day Celebration" and runs from 12 through 4 p.m. on Monday.It includes film screenings, conversations and presentations about movements close to home in Chicago, drawing parallels between the Civil Rights Movement and Black Lives Matter. You can join using a zoom link. You do not need to pre-register.Zoom Information:Zoom Meeting ID 843 3930 5758Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84339305758#success