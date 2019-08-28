Latinos Progresando's MEX talks

CHICAGO -- Latinos Progresando, a leading community organization in Chicago, will host MEX talks, on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Venue SIX10. The event will feature stimulating discussions on media and entertainment within the Mexican experience.
This year's keynote speaker is Mexican-born performer, director and social activist, Angelica Aragón; backed by a lineup that includes Omar Ramos (Chicago), Nancy Garcia Loza (Chicago), Alfredo Corchado (El Paso), and Adriana Gallardo (NYC; Chicago native). Latinos Progresando is proud to partner with title sponsor Cinespace Chicago FIlm Studios, presenting sponsor Esperanza Health Centers, Valdez Vilim & Wunrow, LLP, Constellation Brands, and BMO Harris Bank among others to bring the 7th annual MEX talks to Chicago's Venue SIX10.
Latinos Progresando is an impactful and multi-faceted organization that provides immigration legal services, educational programming, and arts and cultural events for Chicago's Latino and immigrant communities.
WHO:
Angelica Aragon- Performer, director, and social activist
Omar Ramos- Radio and television host
Adriana Gallardo- Engagement reporter
Alfredo Corchado- Journalist, correspondent, and author
Nancy Garcia Loza- Playwright and writer
WHAT:
The speakers will discuss the role of media and entertainment as powerful drivers of our civic and cultural life.
WHEN:
Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019. Doors open at 6 p.m. Program 6:30-8 p.m. Reception to follow.
https://latinospro.org/news-events/mex-talks/
WHERE:
Venue SIX10, 610 South Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
About Latinos Progresando
Latinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with the mission to deliver high-quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy, and productive lives. Celebrating 21 years of service, Latinos Progresando specializes in immigration legal services and organizational capacity building, convening local providers around the issues of health, education, and peace. Please visit www.latinospro.org and www.facebook.com/latinospro, where Latinos Progresando regularly shares information about the organization and its impact.
ABOUT MEX TALKS
Although still referenced as the most recent immigrants, the truth is that Mexicans have been in Chicago for nearly 100 years. There is a rich cultural history, and a century's worth of contributions from Mexicans that have made our city and nation what they are today. MEX talks is an annual, one-day speaker showcase where Mexicans and Mexican Americans take the stage to address a variety of topics through uniquely Mexican lens. MEX talks reaches both an in-person and broader digital audience, domestically and abroad. Furthermore, because students receive a discounted ticket rate, MEX talks operates as a special medium to engage directly with emerging Mexicano leaders.
Latinos Progresando's MEX talks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More