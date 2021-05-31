Community & Events

Logan Square Blue Line station transformed into temporary art gallery

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Logan Square Blue Line station transforms into art gallery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Logan Square Blue Line station is being transformed into a temporary art gallery.

Author Khloe Karova spent nearly $50,000 to buy all the station's ad space and replace it with blown-up photos from her book on Logan Square gentrification.

Released in January, "LGNSQ: The Logan Square Book - Gentrification and Preservation in a Chicago Neighborhood" is a 300-page, hardcover bilingual book about Logan Square's architecture, independent business community, gentrification, hip hop culture, community gardens, daily coffee rituals, neighborly kindness, social clubs and more.

Karova said she hopes the gallery inspires residents to preserve its culture.

The exhibit will remain at the Blue Line station through June 27.
