Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heading to Lollapalooza next weekend? Here's everything you need to know, from street closures, to public transit information, to location and more.
WHERE IS LOLLAPALOOZA 2019?
Lollapalooza take place in Grant Park from Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
The main entrance to the festival is at Michigan and Ida B Wells. The north entrance to the festival is at Columbus and Monroe.
Ticketholders can enter the festival up to three times per day. Belongings and persons will be searched each time they enter festival grounds.
WHO IS PLAYING?
This year's headliners are The Strokes, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, and Ariana Grande. Other notable acts include The Chainsmokers, Tame Impala, Hozier, Janelle Monae, Death Cab for Cutie, 21 Savage, King Princess, Lil Wayne, Tenacious D, Kacey Musgraves, Meek Mill, and many more.
Click here to see the Lollapalooza lineup by day.
Click here to see the 2019 Lollapalooza lineup
HOW DO I GET TO LOLLAPALOOZA?
Attendees are strongly encouraged to take public transportation, and both CTA and Metra will be providing extra service all four days.
Metra will provide extra trains, expand passenger capacity and adjust schedules on most lines to accommodate the anticipated increase in ridership. Metra and CTA will also place signs at Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center directing riders to the appropriate CTA bus route to get to Grant Park. Buses on those routes will have Lollapalooza signs in their windows.
From Union Station, festivalgoers should take the #126 Jackson bus, while those coming from Ogilvie Transportation Center should take the #J14 Jeffrey Jump.
Metra is offering a two-day Lollapalooza train pass valid for unlimited rides on August 1 and 2. The pass is $10 before August 1, and $15 if purchased during those days. Metra recommends anyone going to Lollapalooza ride after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, so they miss rush hour congestion.
CTA will also add service on rail lines and various bus routes to get concertgoers to Grant Park. Riders can purchase 3- or 7-day unlimited ride passes, or load up their Ventra cards to pay for fares.
Grant Park is located close to the Harrison, Jackson and Monroe Stops on the CTA Red Line, the Washington, Monroe, Jackson and La Salle stops on the CTA Blue Line, and the Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren, Adams & Wabash, and Washington/Wabash stops on multiple lines in the Loop.
If you are driving, 24-hour parking is available at the four Millennium Garages near the park. For the best rates, reserve parking in advance online.
There is a designated Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) pick up and drop off location on Monroe at Columbus Drive. There is no parking at that location.
There is also bicycle parking just south of the main entrance at Michigan and Ida B Wells.
STREET CLOSURES BEGIN MONDAY, JULY 29
Street closures for Lollapalooza 2019 go into effect on Monday, July 29, and last one week until August 29.
Street closures began Monday on Balbo Drive and Jackson between Columbus Drive and Lake Shore Drive. Those closures last until Friday, Aug. 9.
Upcoming street closures include:
Monday, July 29 through Monday, Aug. 5:
Balbo from Michigan to Columbus
Jackson from Michigan to Columbus
Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt
Columbus northbound (2 center lanes) from 13th Street to Roosevelt
Ida B Wells from Michigan to Columbus
Tuesday, July 30 through Monday, Aug. 5 morning:
Monroe eastbound from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive
Thursday, Aug. 1 morning through Sunday, Aug. 4:
Monroe westbound from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive
WHAT CAN AND CAN'T I BRING TO LOLLAPALOOZA?
Bags are restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Strollers, binoculars, blankets, sheets, towels, sealed sunscreen (not aerosol), empty hydration packs and water bottles, and prescription medication are among the items allowed into the festival.
Cigarettes, E-Cigs, vaping devices, aerosol containers, professional cameras or video equipment, Frisbees, flags, banners, glass containers, hammocks, firearms, weapons, umbrellas and pets are among the items not allowed into the festival.
For a full list of approved and prohibited items, click here.
