Community & Events

Mayor Lightfoot, Roger Goodell, 300 volunteers to clean up Douglas Park for 'Huddle for 100' initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's bear season Chicago, the Chicago Bears!

Thursday is the official start of the NFL's 100 season and the organization is gearing up games, food and fun right here in the city.

WATCH: Chicago Bears unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field

The Mayor's office announced NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Lightfoot and 300 volunteers including NFL legends will "Huddle for 100" minutes for a neighborhood cleanup in Douglas Park on Wednesday.

RELATED: Retired Chicago Bears player Charles 'Peanut' Tillman rows across Lake Michigan for charity

In celebration of the NFL's centennial, "Huddle for 100" initiative encourages one million people to donate 100 minutes of their time to shape what their communities will look like in 100 years.

RELATED: Bar Cargo hosting Bears vs. Packers watch party in River North

The Chicago cleanup crew includes NFL greats such as John Randle, Orlando Pace, Marty Moore, and Leonard Wheeler, 50 students from nearby Collins High School, as well as Goodell, Mayor Lightfoot and many others.

The league will keep the party going on Thursday ahead of the Bears' home opener at Soldier Field.

The NFL Experience will feature a concert with rapper Meek Mill and pop star Meghan Trainor. There will also be a mini tournament where fans can run through NFL combine drills before the game's outdoor watch party.

WATCH: Crews set up for NFL Experience in Grant Park
EMBED More News Videos

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and 300 volunteers including NFL legends will "Huddle for 100" minutes for a neighborhood cleanup in Douglas Park on Wednesd



The event is free and will begin in Grant Park at noon.

The Chicago Bears will take on the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Thursday Sept.5 at 7:20 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagodouglas parkchicago bearsentertainmentlori lightfootfootballeventsvolunteerismroger goodell
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Probable tornado' touches down near Waukegan, storm damage reported in Lake Co.
R. Kelly moved to general inmate population
Gurnee teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, effects reach into NC
Chicago police escort daughter of fallen officer to 1st day of school
More than 200 recruits graduating as CPD officers
Show More
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler Wednesday
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Fire breaks out on balcony of Loop high-rise
More TOP STORIES News