Mayor Lightfoot, Roger Goodell, 300 volunteers to clean up Douglas Park for 'Huddle for 100' initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's bear season Chicago, the Chicago Bears!Thursday is the official start of the NFL's 100 season and the organization is gearing up games, food and fun right here in the city.The Mayor's office announced NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Lightfoot and 300 volunteers including NFL legends will "Huddle for 100" minutes for a neighborhood cleanup in Douglas Park on Wednesday.In celebration of the NFL's centennial, "Huddle for 100" initiative encourages one million people to donate 100 minutes of their time to shape what their communities will look like in 100 years.The Chicago cleanup crew includes NFL greats such as John Randle, Orlando Pace, Marty Moore, and Leonard Wheeler, 50 students from nearby Collins High School, as well as Goodell, Mayor Lightfoot and many others.The league will keep the party going on Thursday ahead of the Bears' home opener at Soldier Field.The NFL Experience will feature a concert with rapper Meek Mill and pop star Meghan Trainor. There will also be a mini tournament where fans can run through NFL combine drills before the game's outdoor watch party.The event is free and will begin in Grant Park at noon.