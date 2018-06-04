Meet the dogs helping CPS students learn how to read

CHICAGO (WLS) --There was a furry farewell Monday for the dogs who are helping Chicago Public Schools students learn how to read.
SitStayRead brings dogs to the classroom to help improve reading skills. The program partners with more than a dozen Chicago Public Schools where, on average, 88 percent of students come from low-income households and 70 percent of students score below the national average in reading.
Throughout the school year, students at Genevieve Melody Elementary School in the West Garfield Park neighborhood read dog-themed books one-on-one with a volunteer and their dog.
The program hosts a "Keep Reading Celebration" to let the students visit with their book buddies one last time.
The students also went home with school supplies and new books to keep them reading all summer long.
For more information, visit www.sitstayread.org